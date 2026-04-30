Jason Aldean's Peach State buddy Luke Bryan puts the 'we' in 'Songs About Us'

With songs like "She's Why," "Good Thing Going" and "Lovin' Me Too Long" — not to mention their duet "Easier Gone" — you might assume the title of Jason Aldean's new album, Songs About Us, refers to his wife, Brittany Aldean.

But actually, it's his Peach State buddy Luke Bryan who has the co-starring role on the track "Songs About Us."

"He sent it to me the good old-fashioned way: via text message," Luke says. "And, you know, it just felt like something that was really, really the right thing for he and I to be on. And I was really just honored that he called and asked me."

While neither superstar had a hand in writing it, Luke confirms "Songs About Us" is autobiographical.

"When you think about what the song says, you know, it kinda references these topics that he and I have [sung] about for many, many years," Luke says. "And these are songs about us, because back when he and I grew up in Georgia, we were doing those things, bar stools and cold beer and dancing and cover bands."

"And yeah, it says a lot about us," he adds. "And that's why it really works for us to be on it together."

Luke's currently enjoying chart success with another duet, "Ride Ride Ride" with George Birge, as well as his own "Country and She Knows It."

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