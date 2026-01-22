Jason Aldean's already going Full Throttle in 2026

While a considerable number of country stars have yet to announce their 2026 tour plans, Jason Aldean is already going Full Throttle.

The "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" hitmaker kicked off his Full Throttle Tour Jan. 15 in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

"Thank you, Little Rock, Tupelo, and Biloxi" he wrote on his socials, along with photos from his first three shows.

Jason steps onstage in Peoria, Illinois, Thursday before continuing on to Columbus, Ohio, and Charleston, West Virginia.

In February, he heads Down Under for his first headlining gigs in New Zealand and his first shows in Australia in a decade.

Jason's new album, Songs About Us, arrives April 24.

