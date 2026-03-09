Jason Aldean's 50th chart entry is a heart-to-heart between a man and his heart

Jason Aldean has followed up his 31st #1 hit, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," with a new single, "Don't Tell On Me." It's just entered the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and as the publication notes, it's his milestone 50th entry on that tally.

"Don't Tell On Me" is from Jason's upcoming album, Songs About Us, due out April 24. It involves a man having heart-to-heart conversation with, well, his actual heart.

"Basically the guy's talking to his heart, saying, 'Don't let people know what's happening, don't tell on me,'" Jason explains. The thing he wants his heart to keep private? He still has feelings for his ex.

"This guy's just kind of basically talking to his heart and saying, 'Listen: You know it and I know it: I'm a mess, you're broken ... but just, like, don't let the cat out of the bag, don't let anybody know that this has happened,'" he explains. "Like, 'You're the only one you know that I can kind of trust with this.'"

Jason calls the track, which was co-written by John Morgan, "one of my favorite songs" on the record.

Meanwhile, tickets for Jason's upcoming Songs About Us Tour are now on sale. It kicks off July 16 in Bangor, Maine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.