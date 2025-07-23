Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard, OD and more on board for Nashville Songwriter Awards

Jason Aldean, Drew Baldridge, Travis Denning, Jessie Jo Dillon, Tyler Hubbard, Old Dominion and Trisha Yearwood are just a few of the singer/songwriters already confirmed for the eighth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, set for Sept. 23 at the Ryman.

In addition to the 10 Songs I Wish I'd Written honors, the Nashville Songwriters Association International will pass out the song, songwriter, songwriter-artist and legendary song awards.

The band Alabama will receive the Kris Kristofferson lifetime achievement award that night, while Brenda Lee will pick up the NSAI president's keystone award.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

