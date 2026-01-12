Jackson Dean starts 2026 by popping the question

Jackson Dean & Shannon Miscoll (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BMI)
By Stephen Hubbard

Jackson Dean is engaged to be married, an Instagram post from his fiancée reveals.

"forever with you," Shannon Miscoll posted on Jan. 3. "i can't wait to be your wife @thejacksondean !!"

The post shows Shannon and Jackson in the woods in one photo, and a closeup of her engagement ring in another.

So far, Jackson hasn't posted anything about his impending nuptials.

Musically, the "Don't Come Lookin'" hitmaker has just released "Make a Liar" as his new radio single. It's the follow-up to "Heavens to Betsy," which became his second #1 in November.

"Make a Liar" seems to hint at Jackson's third studio album, since it doesn't appear on his most recent collection, On the Back of My Dreams, which came out in September 2024.

