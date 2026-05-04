It's 'Butterfly Season,' so watch Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert fly

Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

If you're a die-hard country fan, you probably already know there's a sisterhood behind the smash hit "Choosin' Texas," one made up of Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert.

Ella previously told ABC Audio she'd "put [Miranda] on my manifestation board to write a song with for two years in a row." Once that happened with "Choosin' Texas," the two were off and running.

"Me and her have become really close over this last year," Ella reflects. "She's been somebody who's just taken me under her wing and treated me like family, and just been somebody who, when I'm at a low or a high, she's there to talk me through either one because she's been there before."

Miranda went on to co-produce Ella's #1 album Dandelion, as "Choosin' Texas" propelled her to unprecedented mainstream success.



"It's a very small amount of people that have been through a situation like this before," Ella adds, "and she's definitely one that I could take advice from — and know I'm gettin' good advice."

The two sing together on the Dandelion track "Butterfly Season."

They're also two of the most-nominated artists at the upcoming ACMs, with Miranda up for eight and Ella competing for seven, with noms in common for "Choosin' Texas."

With both set to perform, who knows what surprises may be in store? Tune in to find out Sunday, May 17, when the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards stream live from Las Vegas on Prime Video.

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