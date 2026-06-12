It may be Last Call for touring, but Alan Jackson's museum & distillery is coming soon

Alan Jackson's Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery and Museum will open June 25 in downtown Nashville, just days before his June 27 touring finale at Nissan Stadium.

Located at 121 3rd Ave. South, the museum will focus on "The Music, The Stories, The Legacy" and follow Alan on his journey from Newman, Georgia, to try to share his paper sack full of songs with the world.

“For over four decades, Alan has had an amazing career where his music has told stories of his life, creating the foundation of the legacy that we’re excited to share with his fans,” his longtime manager Debbie Doebler says. “We’re proud to be creating a new way for Alan and his music to be part of all that Nashville offers to residents and visitors alike, day-in and day-out.”

The distillery will trace his whiskey from "barrel to bottle" and showcase how it's blended, proofed, bottled and labeled on site.

AJ's Good Time Bar remains on nearby Lower Broadway, with the four-story honky-tonk preparing to celebrate a decade of business in 2026.

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