Is she okay? Megan Moroney says next album is 'happier than I thought'

In her latest hit "Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney is surprised to find that she's happy in her relationship. And when it comes to the new album she's working on now, you can expect more of the same.

Speaking to Billboard on the occasion of her receiving the publication's Women in Music Rulebreaker award, Megan said her new music won't entirely ditch her self-described "emo cowgirl" style, but, she says, "Overall, I've been shocked at myself. I'm still in the creative process, but it's been happier than I thought."

But Megan says as she's done in the past, she'll color-code her new music. "I feel like my fans would be very upset if I didn't continue that. I've been writing a lot, and I have a couple of colors in mind," she tells Billboard.

Asked how she's broken rules, Megan explains, "I'm definitely not putting myself in any kind of box. I love country music, and all the instrumentation [on my songs] is country, but I'm not just thinking about being in a field with trucks."

And for rule-breaking inspo, Megan says Dolly, Taylor and Kacey are her go-tos, because they are "true to themselves."

"Especially when Kacey was coming up, her songwriting opened the door for conversational, universal lyrics in country music," she notes. "For me, that was the first artist where I’m like, 'Can you say that in a country song? OK, cool. If she can say it, I can probably say it.'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.