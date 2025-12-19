The intriguing premise for a new Miranda Lambert TV show

Miranda Lambert (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
By Stephen Hubbard

A new Hulu series based on Miranda Lambert's music is in the works, according to Deadline.

Described as "Big Little Lies gone honky-tonk," the show focuses on a friend who helps another escape an abusive marriage. Their past threatens to catch up with them, however, when they start over in a tiny Texas town.

Miranda is one of the executive producers, along with her manager, Marion Kraft. Judalina Neira, who previously worked on Daisy Jones & The Six, The Boys and The Morning Show, would run the production.

So far, we don't know what the show will be called or when it might arrive.

Miranda heads into 2026 with four nominations at the February Grammys and a top-20 hit with "A Song to Sing" with Chris Stapleton.

