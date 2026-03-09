Ingrid Andress is keeping things low-key for her new tour

Ingrid Andress is launching a stripped-down tour to introduce fans to her new music.

The Low-Key Sessions tour starts May 8 in Newport, Kentucky, and wraps up May 15 in Minneapolis. The six-city tour will feature Ingrid debuting music she plans to release in the future. Tickets go on sale March 13; visit IngridAndress.com for all the details.

"New music is on the way, and before the world hears it, I want to share these songs -- and the stories behind them -- in a way that feels truly up close and personal,” Ingrid says in a statement. "The Low-Key Sessions will be just me, my piano and a guitar player in an intimate setting."

"I can’t wait to get back out there and share what I’ve been working on with the people who’ve always meant the most -- my fans.”

One of Ingrid's new songs, "Now I Know," is out now. She's currently working on the follow-up to 2022's Good Person, which featured the #1 Sam Hunt duet, "Wishful Drinking."

Her debut, 2020's Lady Like, launched her first #1, "More Hearts Than Mine," and earned her a best new artist Grammy nomination.

