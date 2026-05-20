I will be your father figure: Darius Rucker's relationship with wrestling

You might not immediately guess that Darius Rucker is a huge fan of wrestling, but given his affinity for other sports like football and golf, it's not that much of a stretch.

He loves it so much, in fact, he's written an article about it for Rolling Stone titled "'They Were Father Figures': Darius Rucker on his Favorite Eighties Pro Wrestlers."

Young Darius loved the "good-versus-evil narrative" and he reveals it was definitely a family affair, even extending to his grandmother.

"She had a heart problem, and was so into it when I was a kid that her doctor made her stop watching!" he reveals. "It was such a part of my childhood, probably because I grew up without a dad and I’d look at the wrestling stars like father figures."

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman goes on to reveal his absolute favorite: Dusty Rhodes.

You can check out the article online now.

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