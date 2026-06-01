I just wanna 'Be Her': Ella Langley dominates at #1 (again)

It seems to be Ella Langley's chart these days; there just happen to be other people on it.

The "you look like you love me" sensation has just cemented her fourth #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with "Be Her," as her previous #1, "Choosin' Texas," hangs on at #6.

That's extremely rare, since it topped the chart for three weeks way back in February and March.

Her duet with Morgan Wallen, "I Can't Love You Anymore," is also up to #13 in only five weeks.

"Be Her" climbed to the pinnacle in only 15 weeks, which is the shortest time for a female artist in the past 10 years.

Previously, "Choosin' Texas" took 16 weeks, which was tied for the record with Carrie Underwood's "Church Bells" from July 2016.

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