'I hope it takes you back to that place': Taylor Swift debuted 20 years ago with 'Tim McGraw'

On June 19, 2006 — 20 years ago — a song named after a country superstar was released by a new artist. It was "Tim McGraw" by 16-year-old Taylor Swift, and the music industry would never be the same again.

Taylor started writing the song in math class, after pondering the impending end of her relationship with her boyfriend, who was a senior and would soon go off to college. She later finished it with songwriter Liz Rose. The head of her record company suggested that she rename it from "When You Think Tim McGraw" to simply "Tim McGraw," because he thought it would make Tim McGraw fans curious about her.

The song is about a girl who hopes her ex will remember her every time he thinks of her favorite song, which is by Tim McGraw. Thematically, it's somewhat of a blueprint for many of Taylor's future songs.

Tim McGraw revealed in 2025 that he was initially "a little apprehensive about" about the song, because he thought, "Have I gotten to that age now to where they're singing songs about me? Does that mean I've jumped the shark a bit?" He eventually got on board with the song, though; the two became friends and have performed together many times.

"Tim McGraw" got good reviews; it hit the top 10 on the Billboard country chart and #40 on the Hot 100. It became the opening track on her self-titled debut album, which came out that October. It was a massive success, spawned four additional hit singles and set Taylor on the path to becoming the world-conquering superstar she is today.

And Taylor's new single, "I Knew It, I Knew You," is a full-circle moment, as it returns her to those country roots.

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