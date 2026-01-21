Hudson Westbrook's ready to play on national TV

If you're a fan of "House Again" hitmaker Hudson Westbrook, you may want to get up early on Thursday.

"Going to be playing the @thetodayshow with the band tomorrow!" he posted on Instagram Wednesday. "Who gonna watch me and the boys?"

This will be Hudson's national TV performance debut, and it's set to take place in the 9 a.m. ET hour.

He's promoting his new EP, Exclusive, which comes out Friday.

"This Friday, can’t wait for y’all to hear the whole album," he wrote in another post, along with a clip of "Lovin' on Me," one of the collection's five tracks.

Meanwhile, his breakthrough song, "House Again," continues its run in country's top 10.

