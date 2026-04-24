Hudson Westbrook's new music is 'Backwards'

At the start of a big weekend, everything is "Backwards" for Hudson Westbrook.

The "House Again" hitmaker co-wrote the new track, which he called his "favorite song yet" on Instagram.

"You left me high up in where rock bottom is/ I never knew your silence could say so much/ I sleep on the other side of this cold king-size/ So maybe I’ll stop reaching for your touch," he sings on the heartbreak tune. "Since you ain’t been around/ I’ve been upside down/ And backwards."

"Backwards" continues the steady stream of new music that started with his EP, Exclusive, in January and continued with "Hey Dallas" in March.

The ACM new male artist of the year nominee also happens to be in the studio now.



On Saturday, Hudson opens a hometown show with George Strait at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. On Sunday, he plays Stagecoach.

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