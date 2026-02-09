How you can own an Opry guitar a century in the making

If you happened to spot the special guitar Vince Gill played on the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary show on Nov. 28, 2025, you might be excited to know you can now own one.

The Opry 100th Anniversary Martin HD-28 Guitar is now available, created through a partnership between the Opry, Martin Guitar and Gruhn Guitars.

The limited-edition instrument features a mother-of-pearl and abalone rendering of the iconic WSM microphone on the headplate, with a matching ebony inlay on the fingerboard.

It's available now through The Opry Shop online, though it doesn't come cheap. The guitar itself is $4,300, plus an extra $100 for shipping.

