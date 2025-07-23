How the resurgence of vinyl led Blake Shelton to call his album 'For Recreational Use Only'

Blake Shelton is "fired up" about his latest radio single, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'."

In fact, he believes the follow-up to his 30th #1, "Texas," is a song that can hold its own with some of his best-loved hits.

"I love it," he tells ABC Audio. "It's got a ton of energy and it's kinda like a first cousin to 'God's Country' or 'Ol' Red' or one of those songs that I've had before."

The title of his album, however, has as much to do with production schedules as it does with his well-known sense of humor.

"I just wanted to have an album title that people would remember, and my manager was hounding me, saying, 'You know, they really need to know the album title because they gotta start printing these vinyl records,'" he explains.

"I said, 'My God, my album won't come out for months.' And I had been kicking around For Recreational Use Only and I just mentioned it to him and next thing I know they were printing them, so there you go. People don't forget it, though," he adds.

While Blake wrapped up his Friends & Heroes Tour in March, he is on the road playing a handful of festivals this summer.

