How much house $1 million buys you in Wichita Falls

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Wichita Falls, TX. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Wichita Falls. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1400 Tanglewood Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,243
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 1400 Tanglewood Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

5211 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,434
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 5211 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

6101 Kovarik Rd, Wichita Falls
- Price: $849,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,293
- Price per square foot: $197
- See 6101 Kovarik Rd, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

4 Trenton Ter, Wichita Falls
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,237
- Price per square foot: $128
- See 4 Trenton Ter, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

1704 Hursh Ave, Wichita Falls
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,465
- Price per square foot: $88
- See 1704 Hursh Ave, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

6257 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $720,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 3,150
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 6257 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

2724 Red Oak Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,708
- Price per square foot: $113
- See 2724 Red Oak Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

6014 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $649,940
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,857
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 6014 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

4806 Silver Crest Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $649,900
- 3 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,705
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 4806 Silver Crest Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

3203 Red Coach Ln, Wichita Falls
- Price: $629,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,143
- Price per square foot: $200
- See 3203 Red Coach Ln, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

2516 Beefeater Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $625,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,868
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 2516 Beefeater Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

6505 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $625,000
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 6505 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

5675 Vinson Pr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $615,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,698
- Price per square foot: $130
- See 5675 Vinson Pr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

5286 Turkey Ranch Rd, Wichita Falls
- Price: $599,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,796
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 5286 Turkey Ranch Rd, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

428 Kinta Trl, Wichita Falls
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 428 Kinta Trl, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

5682 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,746
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 5682 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

4504 Hollow Ridge Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $589,000
- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,052
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 4504 Hollow Ridge Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

4527 Shady Ln, Wichita Falls
- Price: $579,900
- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 3,181
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 4527 Shady Ln, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

5697 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $574,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,968
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 5697 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

2623 Amherst Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $549,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,488
- Price per square foot: $122
- See 2623 Amherst Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

4909 Lantana, Wichita Falls
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,864
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 4909 Lantana, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

2327 Culley, Wichita Falls
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,481
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 2327 Culley, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

5690 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $539,900
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,625
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 5690 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

2417 Brentwood Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $519,900
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,990
- Price per square foot: $130
- See 2417 Brentwood Dr, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

5815 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $510,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,995
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 5815 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

2031 Peachtree Ln, Wichita Falls
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,820
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 2031 Peachtree Ln, Wichita Falls on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!