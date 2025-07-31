How much house $1 million buys you in Waco

By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Waco. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2034 Oak Glen Dr, Mcgregor
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,568
- Price per square foot: $218
- See 2034 Oak Glen Dr, Mcgregor on Redfin.com

3433 Cooksey Ln, Robinson
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,974
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 3433 Cooksey Ln, Robinson on Redfin.com

1345 Stillwater Rd, Waco
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,388
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 1345 Stillwater Rd, Waco on Redfin.com

3115 Wood Lake Dr, Waco
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,970
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 3115 Wood Lake Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

1708 S 9th St, Waco
- Price: $990,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,399
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 1708 S 9th St, Waco on Redfin.com

3341 North Ridge Dr, Waco
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,898
- Price per square foot: $252
- See 3341 North Ridge Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

5200 Lockwood Dr, Waco
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,844
- Price per square foot: $334
- See 5200 Lockwood Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

25 Point View Dr, Waco
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,697
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 25 Point View Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

707 S 9th St, Waco
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,181
- Price per square foot: $412
- See 707 S 9th St, Waco on Redfin.com

7125 Fish Pond Rd, Waco
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,047
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 7125 Fish Pond Rd, Waco on Redfin.com

146 Shady Trl, Waco
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,914
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 146 Shady Trl, Waco on Redfin.com

330 Austin Ave #302, Waco
- Price: $874,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,576
- Price per square foot: $555
- See 330 Austin Ave #302, Waco on Redfin.com

2145 Losak Rd, Lorena
- Price: $859,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,788
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 2145 Losak Rd, Lorena on Redfin.com

1956 Elm Mott Dr, Waco
- Price: $849,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,800
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 1956 Elm Mott Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

1300 Enchanted Rock Cir, Waco
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,461
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 1300 Enchanted Rock Cir, Waco on Redfin.com

1608 Ridgewood Dr, Waco
- Price: $849,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,043
- Price per square foot: $279
- See 1608 Ridgewood Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

10 Lone Star Dr, Waco
- Price: $839,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,341
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 10 Lone Star Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

5925 Mount Rockwood Cir, Waco
- Price: $839,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,623
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 5925 Mount Rockwood Cir, Waco on Redfin.com

706 S 9th St, Waco
- Price: $810,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $506
- See 706 S 9th St, Waco on Redfin.com

4201 Spruce Terrace Ave, Waco
- Price: $800,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,088
- Price per square foot: $383
- See 4201 Spruce Terrace Ave, Waco on Redfin.com

2625 Old Oaks Dr, Waco
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,417
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 2625 Old Oaks Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

1024 Burberry, Waco
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,912
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 1024 Burberry, Waco on Redfin.com

3709 Windmill Hill St, Waco
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,756
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 3709 Windmill Hill St, Waco on Redfin.com

715 S 8th St, Waco
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,492
- Price per square foot: $535
- See 715 S 8th St, Waco on Redfin.com

3408 Stewart Cir, Waco
- Price: $789,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,407
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 3408 Stewart Cir, Waco on Redfin.com

10 Independence Trl, Waco
- Price: $789,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,978
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 10 Independence Trl, Waco on Redfin.com

4 Lone Star Dr, Waco
- Price: $785,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,160
- Price per square foot: $248
- See 4 Lone Star Dr, Waco on Redfin.com

8 Independence Trl, Waco
- Price: $782,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,808
- Price per square foot: $278
- See 8 Independence Trl, Waco on Redfin.com

419 Rogers Hill Spur, Waco
- Price: $775,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,178
- Price per square foot: $355
- See 419 Rogers Hill Spur, Waco on Redfin.com

6 Carriage Sq, Waco
- Price: $767,100
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,450
- Price per square foot: $172
- See 6 Carriage Sq, Waco on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

