How much house $1 million buys you in Tyler

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Tyler, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tyler. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1860 Holcomb Cir, Tyler

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,545

- Price per square foot: $180

- See 1860 Holcomb Cir, Tyler on Redfin.com

7603 Timber Trl, Tyler

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 7603 Timber Trl, Tyler on Redfin.com

615 S Fannin Ave, Tyler

- Price: $995,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,636

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 615 S Fannin Ave, Tyler on Redfin.com

18722 Ridgeline Rd, Tyler

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,288

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 18722 Ridgeline Rd, Tyler on Redfin.com

14768 Cr 1100, Tyler

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,584

- Price per square foot: $148

- See 14768 Cr 1100, Tyler on Redfin.com

4861 Nicklaus Ct, Tyler

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,688

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 4861 Nicklaus Ct, Tyler on Redfin.com

16598 Eastside Rd, Tyler

- Price: $975,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 552

- Price per square foot: $1,766

- See 16598 Eastside Rd, Tyler on Redfin.com

19102 Big Timber Rd, Tyler

- Price: $974,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,571

- Price per square foot: $213

- See 19102 Big Timber Rd, Tyler on Redfin.com

1915 Stoneleaf Dr, Tyler

- Price: $964,070

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,120

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 1915 Stoneleaf Dr, Tyler on Redfin.com

16887 Rainbow Ridge Cir, Tyler

- Price: $945,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,050

- Price per square foot: $460

- See 16887 Rainbow Ridge Cir, Tyler on Redfin.com

940 La Vista Dr, Tyler

- Price: $939,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,238

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 940 La Vista Dr, Tyler on Redfin.com

4585 Cascades Blvd, Tyler

- Price: $935,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,406

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 4585 Cascades Blvd, Tyler on Redfin.com

231 W Cumberland, Tyler

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,521

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 231 W Cumberland, Tyler on Redfin.com

14631 Reserve Ct, Tyler

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,750

- Price per square foot: $336

- See 14631 Reserve Ct, Tyler on Redfin.com

701 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler

- Price: $919,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,199

- Price per square foot: $218

- See 701 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler on Redfin.com

525 Rudman Rd, Tyler

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,053

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 525 Rudman Rd, Tyler on Redfin.com

16331 White Oak Cir, Tyler

- Price: $899,500

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,943

- Price per square foot: $305

- See 16331 White Oak Cir, Tyler on Redfin.com

9257 Caddo Ridge Cv, Tyler

- Price: $899,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,928

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 9257 Caddo Ridge Cv, Tyler on Redfin.com

9261 Caddo Ridge Cv, Tyler

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,899

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 9261 Caddo Ridge Cv, Tyler on Redfin.com

15120 Big Oak Bay Rd, Tyler

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,914

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 15120 Big Oak Bay Rd, Tyler on Redfin.com

12450 County Road 420, Tyler

- Price: $899,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,540

- Price per square foot: $353

- See 12450 County Road 420, Tyler on Redfin.com

9126 Hwy 271, Tyler

- Price: $895,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $298

- See 9126 Hwy 271, Tyler on Redfin.com

4645 Cascades Blvd, Tyler

- Price: $890,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,650

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 4645 Cascades Blvd, Tyler on Redfin.com

8540 Carli Cir, Tyler

- Price: $889,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,500

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 8540 Carli Cir, Tyler on Redfin.com

1516 Chaparrel Run, Tyler

- Price: $881,500

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,300

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 1516 Chaparrel Run, Tyler on Redfin.com

7010 Cherryhill Dr, Tyler

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,137

- Price per square foot: $211

- See 7010 Cherryhill Dr, Tyler on Redfin.com

10822 Cr 246 S, Tyler

- Price: $875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,480

- Price per square foot: $352

- See 10822 Cr 246 S, Tyler on Redfin.com

4535 Triggs Trce, Tyler

- Price: $874,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,502

- Price per square foot: $249

- See 4535 Triggs Trce, Tyler on Redfin.com

3009 Forest Trl, Tyler

- Price: $865,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,220

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 3009 Forest Trl, Tyler on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.