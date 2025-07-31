How much house $1 million buys you in Odessa

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Odessa, TX. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Odessa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6004 Ponderosa Dr, Odessa
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,655
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 6004 Ponderosa Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com

251 Webster Dr, Odessa
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,500
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 251 Webster Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com

8810 N De Witt Ln, Odessa
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,328
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 8810 N De Witt Ln, Odessa on Redfin.com

1 Maravilla Cir, Odessa
- Price: $945,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,250
- Price per square foot: $151
- See 1 Maravilla Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com

7005 Melick Cir, Odessa
- Price: $932,820
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,442
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 7005 Melick Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com

5 Muirfield Dr, Odessa
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,468
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 5 Muirfield Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com

8701 Golder Ave, Odessa
- Price: $899,999
- 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,356
- Price per square foot: $122
- See 8701 Golder Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com

119 The Villas, Odessa
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,769
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 119 The Villas, Odessa on Redfin.com

6926 Tobosa Ave, Odessa
- Price: $867,375
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,200
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 6926 Tobosa Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com

34 Castle Oaks Dr, Odessa
- Price: $859,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,481
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 34 Castle Oaks Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com

6940 Tobosa Ave, Odessa
- Price: $850,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,007
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 6940 Tobosa Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com

226 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,926
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 226 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com

3934 N Bucknell Ave, Odessa
- Price: $842,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,434
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 3934 N Bucknell Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com

19 River Oaks Dr, Odessa
- Price: $830,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,358
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 19 River Oaks Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com

115 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,158
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 115 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com

9049 W Hubnik Rd, Odessa
- Price: $809,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,372
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 9049 W Hubnik Rd, Odessa on Redfin.com

119 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,113
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 119 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com

3708 N Moss Ave, Odessa
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,166
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 3708 N Moss Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com

17 Tuberosa Ct, Odessa
- Price: $785,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,565
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 17 Tuberosa Ct, Odessa on Redfin.com

29 Dolores Ct, Odessa
- Price: $769,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,865
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 29 Dolores Ct, Odessa on Redfin.com

3 Florence Dr, Odessa
- Price: $769,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,171
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 3 Florence Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com

555 N Peachtree Ave, Odessa
- Price: $765,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,874
- Price per square foot: $111
- See 555 N Peachtree Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com

19026 S US Hwy 385, Odessa
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,613
- Price per square foot: $287
- See 19026 S US Hwy 385, Odessa on Redfin.com

141 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa
- Price: $749,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,098
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 141 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com

4964 N Flamingo Ave, Odessa
- Price: $729,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,423
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 4964 N Flamingo Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com

7632 Vista Del Sol, Odessa
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,075
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 7632 Vista Del Sol, Odessa on Redfin.com

1845 E Southfork St, Odessa
- Price: $710,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,250
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 1845 E Southfork St, Odessa on Redfin.com

6585 N Westcliff Rd, Odessa
- Price: $699,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 6585 N Westcliff Rd, Odessa on Redfin.com

104 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,841
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 104 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com

173 W 87th St, Odessa
- Price: $685,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,370
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 173 W 87th St, Odessa on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!