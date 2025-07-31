How much house $1 million buys you in Lubbock

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Lubbock, TX. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lubbock. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

7726 46th St, Lubbock
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,444
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 7726 46th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4517 9th St, Lubbock
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,165
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 4517 9th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4005 150th St, Lubbock
- Price: $989,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,272
- Price per square foot: $302
- See 4005 150th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4902 19th St, Lubbock
- Price: $987,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,461
- Price per square foot: $180
- See 4902 19th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

11820 Homestead Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $980,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,403
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 11820 Homestead Ave, Lubbock on Redfin.com

5825 CR 7675, Lubbock
- Price: $980,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,370
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 5825 CR 7675, Lubbock on Redfin.com

21701 County Rd 2040, Lubbock
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,886
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 21701 County Rd 2040, Lubbock on Redfin.com

5325 County Rd 7560, Lubbock
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,726
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 5325 County Rd 7560, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4801 118th St, Lubbock
- Price: $949,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,809
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 4801 118th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4906 119th St, Lubbock
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,990
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 4906 119th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4003 109th St, Lubbock
- Price: $935,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,330
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 4003 109th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

3211 County Road 7610, Lubbock
- Price: $925,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,067
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 3211 County Road 7610, Lubbock on Redfin.com

11604 Uxbridge Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,571
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 11604 Uxbridge Ave, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4509 103rd St, Lubbock
- Price: $915,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,684
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 4509 103rd St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

9607 Vicksburg Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $899,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,919
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 9607 Vicksburg Ave, Lubbock on Redfin.com

10703 Juneau Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,264
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 10703 Juneau Ave, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4009 109th St, Lubbock
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,977
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 4009 109th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

5519 154th Pl, Lubbock
- Price: $897,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,833
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 5519 154th Pl, Lubbock on Redfin.com

3807 126th St, Lubbock
- Price: $889,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,949
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 3807 126th St, Lubbock on Redfin.com

11707 Uxbridge Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $884,750
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,653
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 11707 Uxbridge Ave, Lubbock on Redfin.com

5305 County Rd 7670, Lubbock
- Price: $879,534
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,357
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 5305 County Rd 7670, Lubbock on Redfin.com

8917 County Rd 6870, Lubbock
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,620
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 8917 County Rd 6870, Lubbock on Redfin.com

406 E FM 1585, Lubbock
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,430
- Price per square foot: $360
- See 406 E FM 1585, Lubbock on Redfin.com

5309 County Rd 7670, Lubbock
- Price: $870,102
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,321
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 5309 County Rd 7670, Lubbock on Redfin.com

5125 County Rd 7930, Lubbock
- Price: $870,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,863
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 5125 County Rd 7930, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4234 Zadar Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $866,700
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,889
- Price per square foot: $300
- See 4234 Zadar Ave, Lubbock on Redfin.com

8209 Richmond Ave, Lubbock
- Price: $865,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,215
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 8209 Richmond Ave, Lubbock on Redfin.com

5808 County Rd 7620, Lubbock
- Price: $850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,838
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 5808 County Rd 7620, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4804 County Rd 7640, Lubbock
- Price: $849,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,025
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 4804 County Rd 7640, Lubbock on Redfin.com

4910 County Rd 7650, Lubbock
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,323
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 4910 County Rd 7650, Lubbock on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

