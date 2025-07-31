How much house $1 million buys you in Houston

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Houston, TX. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Houston. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1905 W 14th St Unit B, Houston
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,424
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 1905 W 14th St Unit B, Houston on Redfin.com

607 N Live Oak St, Houston
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,145
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 607 N Live Oak St, Houston on Redfin.com

5218 Higgins St, Houston
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 852
- Price per square foot: $1,173
- See 5218 Higgins St, Houston on Redfin.com

5015 Bridge Creek Ln, Katy
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,916
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 5015 Bridge Creek Ln, Katy on Redfin.com

4503 Mckinney St, Houston
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,753
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 4503 Mckinney St, Houston on Redfin.com

1148 Du Barry Ln, Houston
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,001
- Price per square foot: $333
- See 1148 Du Barry Ln, Houston on Redfin.com

519 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- Price per square foot: $370
- See 519 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

7528 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,995
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,112
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 7528 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

1033 Highland St, Houston
- Price: $999,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,760
- Price per square foot: $568
- See 1033 Highland St, Houston on Redfin.com

727 Tulane St, Houston
- Price: $999,975
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $434
- See 727 Tulane St, Houston on Redfin.com

2706 Westgate St, Houston
- Price: $999,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,650
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 2706 Westgate St, Houston on Redfin.com

122 Vieux Carre Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,112
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 122 Vieux Carre Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

1156 Mosaico Ln, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,116
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 1156 Mosaico Ln, Houston on Redfin.com

322 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,833
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 322 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

344 Harvard St, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,434
- Price per square foot: $410
- See 344 Harvard St, Houston on Redfin.com

2426 Glen Haven Blvd, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,352
- Price per square foot: $425
- See 2426 Glen Haven Blvd, Houston on Redfin.com

1202 Aurora St, Houston
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,317
- Price per square foot: $431
- See 1202 Aurora St, Houston on Redfin.com

9714 Braesmont Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,074
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 9714 Braesmont Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

1700 Sunset Blvd Unit E, Houston
- Price: $999,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,979
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 1700 Sunset Blvd Unit E, Houston on Redfin.com

22 New Greens Ct, Kingwood
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,021
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 22 New Greens Ct, Kingwood on Redfin.com

19007 Aquatic Dr, Humble
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,258
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 19007 Aquatic Dr, Humble on Redfin.com

3302 Rochdale St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,924
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 3302 Rochdale St, Houston on Redfin.com

718 Marywood Chase, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,921
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 718 Marywood Chase, Houston on Redfin.com

5007 Dickson St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,826
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 5007 Dickson St, Houston on Redfin.com

914 Main St #1201, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,739
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 914 Main St #1201, Houston on Redfin.com

1037 Rutland St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,232
- Price per square foot: $447
- See 1037 Rutland St, Houston on Redfin.com

2101 Banks St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $462
- See 2101 Banks St, Houston on Redfin.com

1723 Marshall St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,904
- Price per square foot: $524
- See 1723 Marshall St, Houston on Redfin.com

729 Merrill St, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,716
- Price per square foot: $582
- See 729 Merrill St, Houston on Redfin.com

5403 Breen Dr, Houston
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,032
- Price per square foot: $968
- See 5403 Breen Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!