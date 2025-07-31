How much house $1 million buys you in Houston

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Houston, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Houston. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1905 W 14th St Unit B, Houston

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,424

- Price per square foot: $292

- See 1905 W 14th St Unit B, Houston on Redfin.com

607 N Live Oak St, Houston

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,145

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 607 N Live Oak St, Houston on Redfin.com

5218 Higgins St, Houston

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 852

- Price per square foot: $1,173

- See 5218 Higgins St, Houston on Redfin.com

5015 Bridge Creek Ln, Katy

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,916

- Price per square foot: $255

- See 5015 Bridge Creek Ln, Katy on Redfin.com

4503 Mckinney St, Houston

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,753

- Price per square foot: $266

- See 4503 Mckinney St, Houston on Redfin.com

1148 Du Barry Ln, Houston

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,001

- Price per square foot: $333

- See 1148 Du Barry Ln, Houston on Redfin.com

519 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,702

- Price per square foot: $370

- See 519 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

7528 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston

- Price: $999,995

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,112

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 7528 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

1033 Highland St, Houston

- Price: $999,990

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,760

- Price per square foot: $568

- See 1033 Highland St, Houston on Redfin.com

727 Tulane St, Houston

- Price: $999,975

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,304

- Price per square foot: $434

- See 727 Tulane St, Houston on Redfin.com

2706 Westgate St, Houston

- Price: $999,950

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,650

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 2706 Westgate St, Houston on Redfin.com

122 Vieux Carre Dr, Houston

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,112

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 122 Vieux Carre Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

1156 Mosaico Ln, Houston

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,116

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 1156 Mosaico Ln, Houston on Redfin.com

322 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,833

- Price per square foot: $352

- See 322 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

344 Harvard St, Houston

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,434

- Price per square foot: $410

- See 344 Harvard St, Houston on Redfin.com

2426 Glen Haven Blvd, Houston

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,352

- Price per square foot: $425

- See 2426 Glen Haven Blvd, Houston on Redfin.com

1202 Aurora St, Houston

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,317

- Price per square foot: $431

- See 1202 Aurora St, Houston on Redfin.com

9714 Braesmont Dr, Houston

- Price: $999,500

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,074

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 9714 Braesmont Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

1700 Sunset Blvd Unit E, Houston

- Price: $999,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,979

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 1700 Sunset Blvd Unit E, Houston on Redfin.com

22 New Greens Ct, Kingwood

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,021

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 22 New Greens Ct, Kingwood on Redfin.com

19007 Aquatic Dr, Humble

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,258

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 19007 Aquatic Dr, Humble on Redfin.com

3302 Rochdale St, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,924

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 3302 Rochdale St, Houston on Redfin.com

718 Marywood Chase, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,921

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 718 Marywood Chase, Houston on Redfin.com

5007 Dickson St, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,826

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 5007 Dickson St, Houston on Redfin.com

914 Main St #1201, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,739

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 914 Main St #1201, Houston on Redfin.com

1037 Rutland St, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,232

- Price per square foot: $447

- See 1037 Rutland St, Houston on Redfin.com

2101 Banks St, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $462

- See 2101 Banks St, Houston on Redfin.com

1723 Marshall St, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,904

- Price per square foot: $524

- See 1723 Marshall St, Houston on Redfin.com

729 Merrill St, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,716

- Price per square foot: $582

- See 729 Merrill St, Houston on Redfin.com

5403 Breen Dr, Houston

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,032

- Price per square foot: $968

- See 5403 Breen Dr, Houston on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.