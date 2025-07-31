How much house $1 million buys you in Brownsville

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Brownsville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

519 Country Club Rd, Brownsville
- Price: $980,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,343
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 519 Country Club Rd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

3112 Emerald Valley Blvd, Brownsville
- Price: $890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,203
- Price per square foot: $211
- See 3112 Emerald Valley Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

7405 Lago Escondido Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $793,500
- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,853
- Price per square foot: $135
- See 7405 Lago Escondido Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

12 Arien Ct, Brownsville
- Price: $784,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,756
- Price per square foot: $116
- See 12 Arien Ct, Brownsville on Redfin.com

235 W Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,023
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 235 W Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

1134 S Browne Ave, Brownsville
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,348
- Price per square foot: $556
- See 1134 S Browne Ave, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5937 Southmost Rd, Brownsville
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,746
- Price per square foot: $400
- See 5937 Southmost Rd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

2822 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,575
- Price per square foot: $152
- See 2822 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

47 Medical St, Brownsville
- Price: $685,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,404
- Price per square foot: $201
- See 47 Medical St, Brownsville on Redfin.com

28078 la Cantera, Brownsville
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 28078 la Cantera, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5454 Dragon Wick, Brownsville
- Price: $659,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,740
- Price per square foot: $139
- See 5454 Dragon Wick, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5363 Rustic Manor Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $659,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,157
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 5363 Rustic Manor Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

4425 S Oklahoma Ave, Brownsville
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,501
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 4425 S Oklahoma Ave, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5001 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,745
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 5001 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

1790 Westminster Rd, Brownsville
- Price: $645,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,742
- Price per square foot: $172
- See 1790 Westminster Rd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

185 Poinciana Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $625,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,643
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 185 Poinciana Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

330 Rancho Viejo Blvd #16, Brownsville
- Price: $620,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 330 Rancho Viejo Blvd #16, Brownsville on Redfin.com

125 Fireside Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $618,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,813
- Price per square foot: $106
- See 125 Fireside Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5442 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville
- Price: $599,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,030
- Price per square foot: $148
- See 5442 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5443 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,682
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 5443 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville on Redfin.com

4521 N Central Ave, Brownsville
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,891
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 4521 N Central Ave, Brownsville on Redfin.com

124 Lindale Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $595,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,408
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 124 Lindale Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

2540 Los Portales Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $593,680
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,896
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 2540 Los Portales Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

175 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville
- Price: $589,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,627
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 175 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville on Redfin.com

6012 Wendy Lue Ct, Brownsville
- Price: $585,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,460
- Price per square foot: $131
- See 6012 Wendy Lue Ct, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5012 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville
- Price: $585,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,328
- Price per square foot: $175
- See 5012 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

901 Plantation St, Brownsville
- Price: $559,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,320
- Price per square foot: $129
- See 901 Plantation St, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5572 Lovers Ln, Brownsville
- Price: $550,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,022
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 5572 Lovers Ln, Brownsville on Redfin.com

136 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville
- Price: $535,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,289
- Price per square foot: $101
- See 136 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

