How much house $1 million buys you in Brownsville

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Brownsville, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Brownsville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

519 Country Club Rd, Brownsville

- Price: $980,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,343

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 519 Country Club Rd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

3112 Emerald Valley Blvd, Brownsville

- Price: $890,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,203

- Price per square foot: $211

- See 3112 Emerald Valley Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

7405 Lago Escondido Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $793,500

- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,853

- Price per square foot: $135

- See 7405 Lago Escondido Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

12 Arien Ct, Brownsville

- Price: $784,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,756

- Price per square foot: $116

- See 12 Arien Ct, Brownsville on Redfin.com

235 W Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,023

- Price per square foot: $186

- See 235 W Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

1134 S Browne Ave, Brownsville

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,348

- Price per square foot: $556

- See 1134 S Browne Ave, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5937 Southmost Rd, Brownsville

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,746

- Price per square foot: $400

- See 5937 Southmost Rd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

2822 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,575

- Price per square foot: $152

- See 2822 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

47 Medical St, Brownsville

- Price: $685,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,404

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 47 Medical St, Brownsville on Redfin.com

28078 la Cantera, Brownsville

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,322

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 28078 la Cantera, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5454 Dragon Wick, Brownsville

- Price: $659,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,740

- Price per square foot: $139

- See 5454 Dragon Wick, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5363 Rustic Manor Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $659,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,157

- Price per square foot: $158

- See 5363 Rustic Manor Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

4425 S Oklahoma Ave, Brownsville

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,501

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 4425 S Oklahoma Ave, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5001 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,745

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 5001 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

1790 Westminster Rd, Brownsville

- Price: $645,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,742

- Price per square foot: $172

- See 1790 Westminster Rd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

185 Poinciana Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $625,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,643

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 185 Poinciana Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

330 Rancho Viejo Blvd #16, Brownsville

- Price: $620,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 330 Rancho Viejo Blvd #16, Brownsville on Redfin.com

125 Fireside Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $618,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,813

- Price per square foot: $106

- See 125 Fireside Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5442 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,030

- Price per square foot: $148

- See 5442 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5443 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,682

- Price per square foot: $162

- See 5443 Autumn Mist Ln, Brownsville on Redfin.com

4521 N Central Ave, Brownsville

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,891

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 4521 N Central Ave, Brownsville on Redfin.com

124 Lindale Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $595,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,408

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 124 Lindale Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

2540 Los Portales Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $593,680

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,896

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 2540 Los Portales Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

175 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville

- Price: $589,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,627

- Price per square foot: $162

- See 175 Calle Jacaranda, Brownsville on Redfin.com

6012 Wendy Lue Ct, Brownsville

- Price: $585,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,460

- Price per square foot: $131

- See 6012 Wendy Lue Ct, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5012 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville

- Price: $585,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,328

- Price per square foot: $175

- See 5012 Indian Shore Dr, Brownsville on Redfin.com

901 Plantation St, Brownsville

- Price: $559,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,320

- Price per square foot: $129

- See 901 Plantation St, Brownsville on Redfin.com

5572 Lovers Ln, Brownsville

- Price: $550,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,022

- Price per square foot: $181

- See 5572 Lovers Ln, Brownsville on Redfin.com

136 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville

- Price: $535,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,289

- Price per square foot: $101

- See 136 Ruben M Torres Blvd, Brownsville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.