How much house $1 million buys you in Austin

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Austin, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Austin. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

7820 Oteka Cv, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,672

- Price per square foot: $272

482 Running Bird Rd, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,980

- Price per square foot: $335

2800 Waymaker Way #63, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,806

- Price per square foot: $356

5013 Rob Scott St, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $370

16443 Lake Loop Dr, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,682

- Price per square foot: $372

8714 Silverhill Ln, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,950

- Price per square foot: $512

3400 Clawson Rd, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,764

- Price per square foot: $566

222 West Ave #1404, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,123

- Price per square foot: $890

2032 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,108

- Price per square foot: $902

394 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,833

- Price per square foot: $352

2105 Sl Davis Ave #1, Austin

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,014

- Price per square foot: $496

4612 Avenue B, Austin

- Price: $999,998

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,908

- Price per square foot: $524

5414 Duval St, Austin

- Price: $999,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,108

- Price per square foot: $474

395 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,791

- Price per square foot: $263

409 July Johnson Dr, Austin

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,181

- Price per square foot: $314

210 Lavaca St #2311, Austin

- Price: $999,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,423

- Price per square foot: $702

6601 Needham Ln, Austin

- Price: $999,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,454

- Price per square foot: $289

1904 Sl Davis Ave #1, Austin

- Price: $999,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,718

- Price per square foot: $367

114 Hazelnut Ct, Driftwood

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,558

- Price per square foot: $280

260 Saltgrass Cv, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,434

- Price per square foot: $290

250 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,050

- Price per square foot: $327

4604 Fawnwood Cv, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,530

- Price per square foot: $394

4231 Westlake Dr Unit C2, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,374

- Price per square foot: $420

1305 Walnut Ave, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,290

- Price per square foot: $436

2003 Wilson St #2, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,234

- Price per square foot: $447

3415 Neal St, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,213

- Price per square foot: $451

710 Philco Dr, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,118

- Price per square foot: $471

3507 Neal St #1, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,096

- Price per square foot: $476

2612 Hidalgo St, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,704

- Price per square foot: $586

2209 S 1st St #108, Austin

- Price: $999,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,502

- Price per square foot: $665

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.