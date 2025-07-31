How much house $1 million buys you in Amarillo

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Amarillo. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
27 Carnoustie Ln, Amarillo
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,562
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 27 Carnoustie Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com
3001 S Hayden St, Amarillo
- Price: $999,999
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,716
- Price per square foot: $148
- See 3001 S Hayden St, Amarillo on Redfin.com
6955 Blue Sky Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,107
- Price per square foot: $321
- See 6955 Blue Sky Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com
6109 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,297
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 6109 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo on Redfin.com
1800 S Park Cir, Amarillo
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,542
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 1800 S Park Cir, Amarillo on Redfin.com
13 Prestwick Ln, Amarillo
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,497
- Price per square foot: $284
- See 13 Prestwick Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com
100 S Avondale St, Amarillo
- Price: $960,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,660
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 100 S Avondale St, Amarillo on Redfin.com
8008 Monticello Ct, Amarillo
- Price: $950,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,978
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 8008 Monticello Ct, Amarillo on Redfin.com
2 Edgewater Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,365
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 2 Edgewater Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com
18 Cloister Pkwy, Amarillo
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,084
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 18 Cloister Pkwy, Amarillo on Redfin.com
7612 New England Pkwy, Amarillo
- Price: $929,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,197
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 7612 New England Pkwy, Amarillo on Redfin.com
6110 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,862
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 6110 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo on Redfin.com
17000 FM 2186, Amarillo
- Price: $915,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,974
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 17000 FM 2186, Amarillo on Redfin.com
29 Citadel Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,674
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 29 Citadel Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com
16780 Fm2575, Amarillo
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,523
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 16780 Fm2575, Amarillo on Redfin.com
8007 New England Pkwy, Amarillo
- Price: $880,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,518
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 8007 New England Pkwy, Amarillo on Redfin.com
2411 S Lipscomb St, Amarillo
- Price: $875,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,684
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 2411 S Lipscomb St, Amarillo on Redfin.com
12600 Stray Horse Trl, Amarillo
- Price: $860,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,450
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 12600 Stray Horse Trl, Amarillo on Redfin.com
121 Quail Blvd, Amarillo
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,538
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 121 Quail Blvd, Amarillo on Redfin.com
20140 Clear Sky Trl, Amarillo
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,376
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 20140 Clear Sky Trl, Amarillo on Redfin.com
2205 S Julian Blvd, Amarillo
- Price: $849,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,785
- Price per square foot: $109
- See 2205 S Julian Blvd, Amarillo on Redfin.com
2112 Clubview, Amarillo
- Price: $847,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,539
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 2112 Clubview, Amarillo on Redfin.com
3506 Van Winkle Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,597
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 3506 Van Winkle Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com
9800 W Yesterday Ln, Amarillo
- Price: $800,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,972
- Price per square foot: $201
- See 9800 W Yesterday Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com
18700 Spirit Ln, Amarillo
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,518
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 18700 Spirit Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com
2123 S Ong St, Amarillo
- Price: $799,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,508
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 2123 S Ong St, Amarillo on Redfin.com
13050 S Blessen Rd, Amarillo
- Price: $799,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,432
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 13050 S Blessen Rd, Amarillo on Redfin.com
4301 Fairway Dr, Amarillo
- Price: $798,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,786
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 4301 Fairway Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com
6402 Parkwood Pl, Amarillo
- Price: $795,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,411
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 6402 Parkwood Pl, Amarillo on Redfin.com
15151 Canyon Pass Rd, Amarillo
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,926
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 15151 Canyon Pass Rd, Amarillo on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
