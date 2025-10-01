How Good Is That? Old Dominion wraps US tour & heads to Europe

Old Dominion has finished their 2025 How Good Is That Tour in the States, wrapping their U.S. run Saturday night in Spokane, Washington.

Along they way, they packed in 14,000 fans at the Minnesota State Fair, raised $89,000 for Save the Music and squeezed in a 700-person pop-up show at Odie's in Nashville to celebrate their new album, Barbara.

"It's been a thrill to visit so many places in the US this year, and share our new songs with Odies across the country," Matthew Ramsey says. "We couldn't have asked for a better welcome for Barbara, and we're excited to continue bringing these songs to fans around the world."

Next up, the five-man band kicks off their 10-date European tour Oct. 19 in Denmark. From there, they play the Odies Beach Vacation in Florida in November, before their Barbara-themed shows in Vegas in December.

