How Good Is That? OD's throwing a CMA Fest party, even though they're on tour

The bad news? Old Dominion won't be at CMA Fest this year because they're kicking off their tour.

The good news? They've planned a party for their fans at their bar anyway.

The celebration starts Friday at 11 a.m. CT at Odie's in midtown Nashville. There will be Barbara-themed cocktails, photo ops and more in honor of the band's new album, which arrives Aug. 22.

You can also be sure they'll be streaming the track "Water My Flowers," which arrives Friday.

OD's How Good Is That World Tour begins Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, then moves on to Jacksonville and Clearwater, Florida.

