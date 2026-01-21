How to get Russell Dickerson to send you 'Roses'

Russell Dickerson's dropping a surprise song, along with a special limited-edition double-sided 12-inch picture disc.

"'The Roses' vinyl signed by yours truly is hot off the press and ready to be yours by Jan 30th!!" he wrote on his socials Wednesday. "There's only 500 so get your copy before they're gone!!"

In the accompanying video, Russell shows off the cover, which is multi-dimensional artwork of a painting of, you guessed it, roses. The ballad also plays underneath, though it's hard to hear much of it since Russell is talking.

The flip side features his first #1, "Yours," which topped the chart in January 2018.

"The Roses" is the first new music from Russell since he released his Famous Back Home album in August. So far, there's no word on when the new song will be available digitally.

