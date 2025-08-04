How to get into Riley Green + Dasha's exclusive Atlanta show

Riley Green and Dasha are set to play an intimate show in Atlanta, but not just everybody will be able to go.

The show is part of the Autograph Card Exclusives series, which puts big-name artists in small venues. Tickets are available only to Wells Fargo credit cardholders.

"I’m always looking for ways to play more intimate shows and connect with fans in a different kind of setting," Riley says. "I’m excited to be back in Atlanta, we’ve got a great night of country music planned.”

The Oct. 23 concert will take place at The Eastern. You can find out more about tickets online.

