How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.

Texas by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.16

- Week change: -$0.19 (-5.7%)

- Year change: +$0.46 (+16.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.31

- Week change: -$0.17 (-3.1%)

- Year change: +$2.01 (+60.7%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.98 (9/19/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas

#1. El Paso: $3.64

#2. Texarkana (TX only): $3.47

#3. Wichita Falls: $3.35

#4. College Station-Bryan: $3.31

#5. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.31

#6. Longview: $3.26

#7. Victoria: $3.25

#8. Tyler: $3.25

#9. Houston: $3.25

#10. Galveston-Texas City: $3.23

#11. San Angelo: $3.23

#12. Lubbock: $3.17

#13. Amarillo: $3.15

#14. Abilene: $3.15

#15. Odessa: $3.14

#16. Waco: $3.08

#17. Midland: $3.08

#18. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $3.04

#19. Fort Worth-Arlington: $3.03

#20. Corpus Christi: $3.03

#21. Laredo: $3.03

#22. Austin-San Marcos: $3.02

#23. Dallas: $3.01

#24. Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.99

#25. Sherman-Denison: $2.94

#26. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.94

#27. San Antonio: $2.92

States with the least expensive gas

#1. North Carolina: $3.03

#2. Indiana: $3.12

#3. Texas: $3.16

#4. Ohio: $3.19

#5. Oklahoma: $3.20

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $4.34

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#4. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.71

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#3. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $4.79

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#2. California

- Regular gas price: $5.50

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#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.59