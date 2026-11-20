Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.
Texas by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.16
- Week change: -$0.19 (-5.7%)
- Year change: +$0.46 (+16.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.31
- Week change: -$0.17 (-3.1%)
- Year change: +$2.01 (+60.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.98 (9/19/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Texas
#1. El Paso: $3.64
#2. Texarkana (TX only): $3.47
#3. Wichita Falls: $3.35
#4. College Station-Bryan: $3.31
#5. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.31
#6. Longview: $3.26
#7. Victoria: $3.25
#8. Tyler: $3.25
#9. Houston: $3.25
#10. Galveston-Texas City: $3.23
#11. San Angelo: $3.23
#12. Lubbock: $3.17
#13. Amarillo: $3.15
#14. Abilene: $3.15
#15. Odessa: $3.14
#16. Waco: $3.08
#17. Midland: $3.08
#18. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $3.04
#19. Fort Worth-Arlington: $3.03
#20. Corpus Christi: $3.03
#21. Laredo: $3.03
#22. Austin-San Marcos: $3.02
#23. Dallas: $3.01
#24. Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.99
#25. Sherman-Denison: $2.94
#26. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.94
#27. San Antonio: $2.92
States with the least expensive gas
#1. North Carolina: $3.03
#2. Indiana: $3.12
#3. Texas: $3.16
#4. Ohio: $3.19
#5. Oklahoma: $3.20
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.34
#4. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.71
#3. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $4.79
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $5.50
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.59