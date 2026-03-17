How gas prices have changed in Sherman in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland using data from AAA.

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How gas prices have changed in Sherman in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sherman-Denison, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Sherman by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.38

--- Texas average: $3.40

- Week change: +$0.23 (+7.4%)

- Year change: +$0.73 (+27.6%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/16/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.63

- Week change: +$0.30 (+7.0%)

- Year change: +$1.56 (+50.6%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.41 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71