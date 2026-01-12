How gas prices have changed in San Antonio in the last week

By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in San Antonio, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.

San Antonio by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.35
--- Texas average: $2.40
- Week change: -$0.09 (-3.7%)
- Year change: -$0.37 (-13.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.68 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $2.95
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
- Year change: -$0.19 (-6.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.30 (5/10/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. statewide, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.40

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.41

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.63

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.95

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

