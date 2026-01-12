How gas prices have changed in McAllen in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.
McAllen by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.18
--- Texas average: $2.40
- Week change: -$0.28 (-11.3%)
- Year change: -$0.54 (-19.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.49 (6/10/22)
- Diesel current price: $2.90
- Week change: -$0.20 (-6.5%)
- Year change: -$0.31 (-9.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.28 (5/11/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. statewide, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.40
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.41
#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.63
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.95
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.