How gas prices have changed in Texarkana in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Texarkana (TX only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.

Texarkana by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.37

--- Texas average: $2.40

- Week change: -$0.03 (-1.4%)

- Year change: -$0.31 (-11.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.70 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.09

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)

- Year change: -$0.10 (-3.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.38 (6/23/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09

#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09

#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. statewide, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.40

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.41

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.63

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.95

