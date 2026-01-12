How gas prices have changed in Beaumont in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.

Beaumont by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.37

--- Texas average: $2.40

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

- Year change: -$0.24 (-9.1%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.65 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $2.96

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

- Year change: -$0.12 (-4.0%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.30 (6/18/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09

#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09

#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. statewide, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.40

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.41

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.63

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.95

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.