How gas prices have changed in Beaumont in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland using data from AAA.

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How gas prices have changed in Beaumont in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Beaumont by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.28

--- Texas average: $3.40

- Week change: +$0.29 (+9.6%)

- Year change: +$0.65 (+24.6%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.65 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.54

- Week change: +$0.26 (+6.2%)

- Year change: +$1.37 (+43.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.30 (6/18/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71