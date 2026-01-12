How gas prices have changed in Midland in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Midland, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.

Midland by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.42
--- Texas average: $2.40
- Week change: +$0.12 (+5.4%)
- Year change: -$0.43 (-15.2%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/11/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.05
- Week change: +$0.13 (+4.5%)
- Year change: -$0.31 (-9.3%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.40 (6/23/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17

#5. statewide, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.40

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.41

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.63

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.95

