How gas prices have changed in Victoria in the last week

Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Victoria by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.75
--- Texas average: $2.75
- Week change: +$0.09 (+3.3%)
- Year change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.53 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.24
- Week change: +$0.09 (+3.0%)
- Year change: +$0.15 (+5.0%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.20 (6/21/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

