How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas. Gas prices are as of July 28.
Texas by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.77
- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.4%)
- Year change: -$0.37 (-11.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.24
- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
- Year change: -$0.15 (-4.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.33 (6/19/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in Texas
#1. Dallas: $2.92
#2. Fort Worth-Arlington: $2.92
#3. El Paso: $2.81
#4. Odessa: $2.81
#5. Sherman-Denison: $2.80
#6. Midland: $2.80
#7. Galveston-Texas City: $2.79
#8. Texarkana (TX only): $2.77
#9. Longview: $2.77
#10. Abilene: $2.74
#11. Houston: $2.73
#12. Corpus Christi: $2.73
#13. College Station-Bryan: $2.73
#14. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $2.72
#15. Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.71
#16. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.70
#17. Victoria: $2.69
#18. Tyler: $2.68
#19. Wichita Falls: $2.68
#20. Waco: $2.68
#21. San Antonio: $2.67
#22. Austin-San Marcos: $2.66
#23. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $2.64
#24. Amarillo: $2.62
#25. Laredo: $2.61
#26. Lubbock: $2.59
#27. San Angelo: $2.55
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.70
#2. Oklahoma: $2.72
#3. Louisiana: $2.76
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
Istvan Csak // Shutterstock
#5. Alaska
- Regular gas price: $3.75
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#4. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $3.98
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#3. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.39
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $4.47
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $4.48