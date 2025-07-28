How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas. Gas prices are as of July 28.

Texas by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.77

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.4%)

- Year change: -$0.37 (-11.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.24

- Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

- Year change: -$0.15 (-4.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.33 (6/19/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas

#1. Dallas: $2.92

#2. Fort Worth-Arlington: $2.92

#3. El Paso: $2.81

#4. Odessa: $2.81

#5. Sherman-Denison: $2.80

#6. Midland: $2.80

#7. Galveston-Texas City: $2.79

#8. Texarkana (TX only): $2.77

#9. Longview: $2.77

#10. Abilene: $2.74

#11. Houston: $2.73

#12. Corpus Christi: $2.73

#13. College Station-Bryan: $2.73

#14. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $2.72

#15. Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.71

#16. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.70

#17. Victoria: $2.69

#18. Tyler: $2.68

#19. Wichita Falls: $2.68

#20. Waco: $2.68

#21. San Antonio: $2.67

#22. Austin-San Marcos: $2.66

#23. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $2.64

#24. Amarillo: $2.62

#25. Laredo: $2.61

#26. Lubbock: $2.59

#27. San Angelo: $2.55

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.70

#2. Oklahoma: $2.72

#3. Louisiana: $2.76

#5. Alaska

- Regular gas price: $3.75

#4. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $3.98

#3. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.39

#2. California

- Regular gas price: $4.47

#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $4.48