How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Be Kelsea Ballerini

The punch line to that old joke, "How do you get to Carnegie Hall?" is no longer "practice" — it's "be Kelsea Ballerini."

Kelsea has been added to the lineup for An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry, a special performance at the iconic New York City venue scheduled for March 20. She joins a bill that also includes Scotty McCreery, The War and Treaty and Rhonda Vincent. The event is part of Carnegie Hall's United in Sound: America at 250 festival, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Kelsea has been an Opry member since 2019. She was just 25, making her the youngest living member in the Opry's history at that time.

An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry is the fourth Opry headlining performance at Carnegie Hall. The first was back in 1947, with now-legends like Ernest Tubb, Roy Acuff, Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl and The Carter Sisters. A 1961 performance featured Patsy Cline. A 2005 performance included Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood, Trace Adkins and Martina McBride.

