'Honest Woman' Carly Pearce wants to be 'Happy for [Her]self'

Carly Pearce is an Honest Woman when it comes to the latest preview of her upcoming fifth studio album.

"To the person smiling through the baby shower," she starts her post on Instagram. "To the bridesmaid wondering when she'll get her turn. To the friend celebrating someone else's dream while still waiting on their own. To anyone who's ever celebrated a friend's 'win'...then cried on the drive home. I see you. This one's for you. Out Friday."

She's referring to "Happy for Myself," the eighth track on the new record.

"One of the hardest things in life, in my opinion, is comparing yourself to other people in your life who maybe are getting things before you or are on a different timeline than you," she says in the video that's part of the post.

"It's not that I'm not I'm happy for everyone else/ But when do I get to be happy for myself?" the clip continues, revealing a snippet of the song.

"Happy for Myself" arrives Friday, ahead of the Aug. 28 release of Honest Woman.

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