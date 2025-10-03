Homes are selling fastest in these cities

The amount of time it takes to list, show, and sell a home is highly variable. But in some places throughout the U.S., turnaround times are quickly shrinking, which means that homes are selling faster and more easily.

Between 2020 and 2024, transplants quickly poured into Sun Belt states like Florida and Texas—but the most recent list of the fastest-selling U.S. metropolitan areas shows that trend gradually slowing down. Multiple factors affect the median time houses last on the real estate market, but it seems that supply has at least partly caught up to demand in places like Miami; San Antonio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Phoenix.

As buyers gain more leverage in those locations, sellers are enjoying advantages in a number of U.S. coastal and Midwestern cities. Below, Find a Neighborhood lists some notable statistics on the five metros where houses stay on the market the shortest amount of time, as measured and presented in July 2025. Investors, homeowners, and real estate agents alike can leverage these insights to find the right markets to buy or sell in based on their goals.

Information used to compile this review was gleaned from a variety of sources, including the National Association of Realtors, Bankrate, Realtor.com, and Zillow. The list below reflects data compiled by The Close on five major U.S. metropolitan areas experiencing population growth and median home value appreciation.

The 5 Fastest-Selling Metros by U.S. Region

Upon examination, the five fastest-selling major metropolitan areas in the U.S. in the first half of July are clustered on the East and West fringes, with some notable exceptions.

Low inventory and fast job growth have emerged as two factors that make the following metros ultra-competitive for homebuyers in search of wholesome neighborhoods.

Using a neighborhood lookup tool or real estate database can help you zoom in closer on the specific cities, neighborhoods, and streets you're interested in. For now, though, let's explore the highlights in each region of the U.S.

Midwest

Throughout the upper half of the country, there are several mid-sized cities that promise quick real estate turnaround times:

1. Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York, which many consider to be part of the Rust Belt, sees its typical homes (median listing price: $239,000) last 12 days on the market, which makes it the fastest major real estate market in the U.S.

2. Indianapolis

Indianapolis–Indiana’s capital and largest city–also registers in the top-five fastest-selling U.S. metros. A median listing in Indianapolis stays on the market for 16 days, which is the country’s second-shortest time to closing. The median Indianapolis home sells for an affordable $234,000.

3. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City is almost in the exact middle of the continental U.S., and transplants from all over the country are flocking to the metropolitan area, which covers both Missouri and Kansas. Over the first half of 2025, Kansas City homes lasted on the market for a median period of 19 days, good for fifth-fastest in the U.S. A typical home goes for just over $251,000.

East Coast

While cities bordering the Pacific and scattered along the West Coast may dominate this list, there are still hot spots located on the East Coast for prospective buyers to take advantage of.

4. Providence, Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s capital city, Providence, is selling its homes rather quickly. After experiencing a dramatic population decline that started during the Great Depression and continued for nearly a half-century, Providence continues its steady growth. Median homes in the Providence metro (median price: $423,000) stay on the market for about 18 days.

5. Richmond, Virginia

The final U.S. metro on the top-five fastest-selling list is Richmond, Virginia. Although residential construction has exploded in recent years, the demand seems to still be outpacing the supply. The median time for a Richmond listing to sell in 2025 is around 14 days. The median price runs about $373,000.

Median Time on Market for All U.S. Homes Steadily Increasing

In the span of a few days in April 2022, the median U.S. home listing stayed on the market for only 30 days—historically low, especially compared to the pre-COVID baseline of 73 days.

As of June 2025, the median time on market for a U.S. home listing was 51 days. That represents a 13 percent increase from the same period in 2024 (45 days).

Despite these increases, a number of metros—including the five we covered in this article—are still situated squarely in red-hot markets. If you plan to sell or buy in these areas, being aware of what to expect can help you ensure that the perfect property doesn’t slip through your fingers.

This story was produced by Find a Neighborhood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.