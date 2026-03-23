'Hey Dallas,' Hudson Westbrook has a problem

Hudson Westbrook's "Hey Dallas" (Warner Records Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

Hudson Westbrook plays with the expression "Houston, we've got a problem" in his new song, "Hey Dallas."

This time, however, it applies to a certain romantic interest instead of the space program.

“‘Hey Dallas’ just came together really naturally and was a lot of fun to write,” Hudson says. “I’ve been teasing it, and the reaction’s been awesome — I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

"Hey Dallas" is Hudson's first new music since his five-song EP, Exclusive, came out in January, though he does contribute his cover of The Pointer Sisters/Conway Twitty's "Slow Hand" to Gavin Adcock's Country Never Dies album.

Meanwhile, his latest hit, "Painted You Pretty," is from his debut album, Texas Forever.

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