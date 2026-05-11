Here's who Zach Top and Parker McCollum can't wait to meet at this year's ACM Awards

Zach Top and Parker McCollum have gotten to share stages with some pretty big artists in their careers, but there's one particular superstar who they're really looking forward to meeting at this weekend's ACM Awards.

Shania Twain is hosting the ACMs live from Las Vegas May 17 on Prime Video and Zach and Parker are duly impressed. "Oh it's awesome," says Zach. "My dad still has a crush on her and that was a lot of what we listened to when I was growing up. My sisters just loved her, so we listened to a ton of that, among the other George Straits and Alan Jacksons and stuff like that."

"She was a true trendsetter I guess you could say. Not a trend follower, that's for sure," Zach says, adding, "Hopefully I'll get to meet her and I won't act like too much of an idiot around her!"

Parker, meanwhile, had a similar experience with Shania's music growing up. "She was such a staple of my childhood. My mom and my sister loved Shania Twain, as did I. And still to this day, I still listen to her records often."

Praising Shania's "unbelievably illustrious career," he adds, "I've never gotten to meet her. I hope I do that night. I would love to meet her. I've been such a fan of hers. When I hear her songs, I go right back to my childhood in the backseat my mom's car."

The 61st ACMs take place Sunday, May 17, at MGM Grand Garden Arena and stream live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET. Megan Moroney is the leading nominee with nine nods, followed by Miranda Lambert with eight, and Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson with seven apiece.

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