Here's what you can expect during 'CMT Music Awards Weekend'

Courtesy of CMT

By Jeremy Chua

CMT has announced its star-packed program schedule for this year's CMT Music Awards Weekend.

Kicking off April 5 and leading up to the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7, the network will air several original programs, headlined by Little Big Town, HARDY and more, as well as a special sneak peek of the awards show on the weekly CMT Hot 20 Countdown.

Here's the full programming for CMT Music Awards Weekend:

Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Little Big Town
Saturday, April 6, at 9 a.m. ET: CMT Hot 20 Countdown: CMT Music Awards Preview
Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & HARDY
Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

For more information, head over to cmt.com.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!