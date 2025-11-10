'Heavens to Betsy,' Jackson Dean's got his second #1

Jackson Dean scores the second #1 of his career, as "Heavens to Betsy" tops the Mediabase country airplay chart.

Originally appearing on his 2023 Live at the Ryman album, the studio version of the song would emerge on his 2024 On the Back of My Dreams record.

"It’s hard to put into words what it feels like to see ‘Heavens To Betsy’ at the top of the charts," Jackson says. "This song has taken on a life of its own, and hearing the words echoed back to me as I stand on stages all over the world is something that I will never take for granted."

"Thank you, country radio, for the belief, love and support, and thank you to the fans for continuing to share their stories about what the song has meant to them with me," he adds.

"Heaven's to Betsy" follows Jackson's debut #1 single, "Don't Come Lookin'," which made it to the top in November 2022.

Expect new music from the Maryland native early next year.

