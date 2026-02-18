Hear the 'Word on the Street' from Luke Bryan

"Word on the Street" is that Luke Bryan's new single's set to drop on Friday.

"There's no rumors on the rollin river/ No talk in them tall pine trees/ Just the wind and a whippoorwill whisper/ BS-free in BFE," Luke sings in a preview of him in the recording studio. "I don't wanna hear how you're movin' on's movin' since me/ And backroads mind their own so I don't hear the word on the street."

"Word on the Street" is the first new music from Luke since 2024's Mind of a Country Boy and the name of his upcoming tour, which kicks off at the end of May.

The American Idol judge also appears on George Birge's new radio single, "Ride, Ride, Ride."

