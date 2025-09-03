Hear Dierks Bentley's live collab with The Band Loula from the Broken Branches Tour

Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches Tour may only be a memory now, but it'll live on in a new live recording of "Get Down on Your Knees and Pray."

"I first heard this song sung live by the Del McCoury Band,” Dierks explains. “It's an old Bill Monroe song that I’ve always loved, but I never would have thought it was something I’d add to my own set. However that was before I met The Band Loula!"

"We worked up a really cool, swampy arrangement of it that leans on their delta bluegrass-y sound," he continues. "I’m so glad we were able to make this live recording and have something that lives on past this summer.”

The tour, which also included Zach Top, kicked off in June and wrapped Aug. 30, after a Thursday stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"There aren’t enough words to describe our summer out with Dierks and Zach," The Band Loula says in a news release. "We started the tour as newbies and left with an entire family of folks that we’ll cherish for the rest of our careers. As sad as we are to see it end, we’re grateful this collaboration with Dierks gets to endure beyond the tour."

You can stream "Get Down on Your Knees and Pray" now.

