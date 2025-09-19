Hear Dierks Bentley cover Keith Whitley on 'The Sessions'

Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches Tour wrapped at the end of August, and even though he's not on the road now, there's a new way to hear him sing live thanks to his new surprise EP, The Sessions.

The four-track live album features a new version of his first hit, 2003's "What Was I Thinkin'" with Jordan Davis. His Broken Branches tour mates The Band Loula join him on Bill Monroe's "Get Down on Your Knees and Pray," plus a cover of Keith Whitley's "I'm No Stranger to the Rain." "Heartbreak Drinking Tour" finishes out the set.

Dierks' most recent radio hit, "She Hates Me," is from his Broken Branches album, which came out in June.

